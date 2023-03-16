VIDEO: Man leads police on chase while driving in reverse, arrested after crash

Mar. 16—PIQUA — A Piqua man who led police on a late-night chase while driving a car in reverse — one day after posting bail in a drug case — was back in court Monday on a bond violation.

A Piqua police officer reported he was on patrol early March 8 in the area of Pitsenbarger Park when he saw a car driving in reverse along South Street.

The officer activated his cruiser lights and siren, but the vehicle continued in reverse, sometimes at significant speed. The driver even made a turn in reverse and went down a couple of residential streets before the car went over a curb at a curve on Candlewood Boulevard, went into a yard and struck a tree.

The driver, later identified as Christopher Morrison, 63, attempted to flee on foot but was caught a short time later.

The pursuit was caught on the cruiser camera.

Morrison was charged in Miami County Municipal Court with driving while under the influence and without a license, reckless operation, failure to comply and resisting arrest.

Morrison was in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Monday on allegations he violated conditions of the $5,000 cash or surety bond he posted the day before the incident. That bond was set on felony charges pending against him for aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine in alleged incidents last summer.

"You posted bond and immediately used," Judge Stacy Wall told Morrison. His behavior required her to decide a bond amount that would keep him and the public safe, Wall said.

Bond was set a $50,000 cash or surety. Morrison remained in the county jail Wednesday.