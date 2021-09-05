VIDEO: Man leaving Manhattan gambling den with cash in hand wounded by pair of gunmen in ambush

A man leaving an illegal gambling den in Upper Manhattan with a handful of cash was shot by a pair of gunmen — but ultimately managed to escape with his life, police said Sunday.

The 25-year-old victim was leaving the underground gambling hotspot on Amsterdam Ave. near W 176th St. in Washington Heights with a “wad of cash in his hand” when two hooded gunmen hopped out a black Chevy Tahoe about 7 a.m. Friday, a police source said.

Surveillance video released by cops shows the victim and a friend running uptown on Amsterdam Ave. as one of the gunmen chases them, firing multiple rounds. The other gunman appears to chicken out, suddenly spinning around and running back to the SUV.

The victim, who cops say lives in Mississippi, was struck in his left shoulder and left thigh but managed to get away from the shooter. He was taken to Harlem Hospital, where he was is in stable condition, police said

The shooter ran off and has not been caught. His accomplice was driven away in the waiting SUV downtown on Amsterdam Ave., the video shows.

The shooter is described as having a medium complexion and heavy build and was wearing a black Champion hoodie, black mask, black pants and black sneakers.

His accomplice, who also had a gun but didn’t fire it, is described as having a medium complexion and medium build and was wearing a black hoodie, black mask, black pants and black sneakers.

Cops are asking the public’s help identifying the gunmen and tracking him down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.