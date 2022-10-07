VIDEO: Man pummeled and robbed in Bronx sidewalk gang attack

A group of attackers set upon a 62-year-old man on a Bronx street, knocking him to the ground with kicks and punches then taking off with his cell phone, police said Friday.

The victim was jumped at 5:18 p.m. at E. 150th and Exterior streets in Mott Haven on Wednesday and the assault was caught on video.

Video shows the victim trying in vain to fend off the blows.

He dropped his cell phone to the sidewalk during the beatdown but managed to get to his feet before he was floored again, with one suspect stomping him one last time.

The four suspects, who appear to be teens, are being sought.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.