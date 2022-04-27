VIDEO: Man riding scooter on Bronx sidewalk sparks wild shootout

A man riding a scooter down a Bronx sidewalk mouthed off to a man he rolled past, sparking a caught-on-video shootout, police said Wednesday.

The scooter rider was zipping down Aqueduct Ave. in Kingsbridge Heights when he weaved his way through a group of men on the sidewalk near W. 192nd St. about 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, cops said.

He exchanged a few nasty words with one of the men — who immediately pulled a gun with a laser sight and aimed it at the fleeing rider but did not fire, surveillance video released by the NYPD shows.

A few moments later, the scooter rider returned to the scene, this time with a gun of his own.

Positioning himself behind a car down the block, the scooter rider opened fire at the gunman, the video shows.

The two men fired multiple shots at each other but nobody was struck.

An alert from the city’s ShotSpotter system of state-of-the-art acoustic sensors brought police to the scene but everybody had scattered by the time they arrived. No arrests have been made.

Cops are asking the public’s help identifying the men involved in the shootout.

The man on the white scooter is described as light-skinned with a medium build and was wearing a black baseball hat, black mask, dark-colored jacket, white shirt, blue jeans and red sneakers. The other shooter is described as a light-skinned man wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.