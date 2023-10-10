VIDEO: Man robbed at gunpoint at Parkway Village gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Cameras were rolling at a Parkway Village gas station when a man was ambushed and robbed in the parking lot early Saturday night.

The sun was still shining when the victim was held up at gunpoint while he was getting inside his vehicle at the BP in the 2800 block of Perkins Road.

In the store’s surveillance video, you can see the robber approach the victim as he begins to unlock a passenger side door of his vehicle. The suspect pushed the victim against the car and appeared to go through his pockets.

Police said the suspect took $650 from the victim and fled eastbound on Judy Lynn Avenue.

Investigators said he was wearing black clothing and had a full beard.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information to help investigators, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

