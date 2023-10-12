Video of man shot by Indianapolis police after allegedly stabbing K9 won't be released

A critical incident video detailing the events of what led law enforcement officers to shoot a man accused of stabbing a police dog during an alleged burglary will not be released to the public after a motion by the Marion County Prosecutor's Office.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department produced a video with body camera footage from an officer-involved shooting on Sept. 1, which is standard practice, a spokesperson for IMPD said on Nixle.

The police shooting happened during a suspected break-in last month at a south side auto repair shop. Both the man and the K9, who was stabbed three times, survived their injuries. IMPD was prepared, it said, to release video of the shooting soon.

What's going on?: Indianapolis police shootings are at its highest in years.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

On Oct. 3, the Marion County Prosecutor's Office filed a motion to prevent video of the shooting from being released.

In its motion, the prosecutor's office argued video from body worn cameras and dashboard cameras contained information "prohibited from public access under the Indiana Rules of Access to Court Records," specifically Social Security numbers, addresses, dates of birth, and phone numbers of victims.

For the sake of efficiency, the Marion County Prosecutor's Office said they wanted to provide unredacted footage of the shooting to defense attorneys representing the defendant. Prosecutors argued, however, it would take "a substantial amount of time" for its staff to review and redact all of the recordings and footage, and filed a protective order to keep video from being released to the public.

A judge granted the motion that same day. The court order prohibits anyone with access to the video footage from sending, duplicating, exhibiting or distributing any of the footage.

"Chief Taylor remains committed to transparency while also respecting the criminal justice process and the law," police said. "Unless and until the court’s order is modified to allow for public release, the critical incident video will not be released to the public until the criminal case has concluded."

Police shootings: Who was shot by Indy police so far in 2023, and who were the officers involved?

What led to the police shooting

The shooting happened after a call to report a possible break-in at an auto repair shop on West Raymond Street just before 8 p.m. on Sept. 1, police said. The business owner said he could see someone at the front desk of the building via a security camera with a live feed, police said.

Officer Samone Burris said officers told the suspected burglar to surrender, then entered the business. Using keys from the business owner, the officers went to the lobby area and found the suspect near the front desk and told him to surrender.

Police said at that point, one K9 officer moved to an inner door in the office to stand from a different position. A K9 named Ringo was then released.

The man reportedly stabbed Ringo and at least one K9 officer fired their gun, striking the man. No officers were injured.

Police said the man got back to his feet and walked toward the front desk after the shooting while officers told him to stop. Another K9 officer tased him, and he fell to the ground. He was then taken into custody.

"IMPD officers respond to business and burglary alarms and residential alarms often," Burris said. "Many times it is nothing. This time it was something. Officers set up a perimeter, they gave themselves time and they did what they were trained to do."

Brandon Ramirez, 24, the man police said they found inside the business is facing charges of burglary, resisting law enforcement and cruelty to a law enforcement animal, pending additional charges by the Marion County Prosecutors Office.

Infant found 'emaciated': Indianapolis mother charged after police investigate child's death

John Tufts covers evening breaking and trending news for the Indianapolis Star. Send him a news tip at JTufts@Gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Video won't be released of man police shot accused in K9 stabbing