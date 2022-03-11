VIDEO: Man sought for vandalizing Queens church

An unholy vandal was caught on camera smashing the windows of a Queens church in a devilish act of unprovoked destruction, cops said Friday.

The suspect, wearing camouflage pants, a hooded sweatshirt and black boots, was recorded storming up to the Community Church of Christ on 108th Ave. near 167th St. in Jamaica about 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday carrying a thin, two-foot long plank of wood, video recovered by the NYPD shows.

The man repeatedly smacks the façade of the church with his stick, smashing the front window frame by the main entrance and destroying a window by a handicap-access ramp before storming off, the video shows.

A call to the church Friday was not immediately returned.

Police released the surveillance video in the hopes that someone recognizes the vandal.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.