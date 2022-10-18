VIDEO: Man stabbed in leg during wild East Harlem street brawl

A man was stabbed in the leg during a wild caught-on-video brawl on an East Harlem street, cops said Tuesday.

The 34-year-old victim was starting to cross First Ave. at E. 120th St. about 8 a.m. Sunday when he suddenly turned around and rushed toward his adversary, who was standing on the sidewalk leaning against a building.

The victim threw his coffee cup to the ground but staggered backward when his rival pulled out a knife.

The victim fell to the ground and was stabbed but managed to avoid getting stabbed again, kicking his legs up to keep the suspect at bay, then circling a newspaper display box and throwing a garbage can to the ground.

The stabber tried to steal the victim’s cellphone during the brawl, police said, but it wasn’t clear why the victim approached him to begin with.

A pedestrian on the corner froze in his tracks and watched the fight unfold along with a driver stopped at the traffic signal, the video shows.

The victim was treated at Mount Sinai Hospital.

The stabber walked off with blood running down his forehead, the video shows, and has not been caught. Cops are asking the public’s help identifying him and tracking him down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.