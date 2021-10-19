VIDEO: Man stabbed repeatedly just steps from Colin Powell’s Bronx boyhood home

A war of words escalated into actual combat just steps from the Bronx boyhood home of the late Colin Powell Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Cops closed in as one man stabbed another repeatedly in the head and neck at the intersection of Kelly St. and E. 163th St. in Foxhurst just before 5:30 p.m., video of the gory aftermath showed.

The violence erupted just doors down from 715 Fox St., where the late top general and nation’s first Black Secretary of State grew up.

The bloody conflict took place most while most New Yorkers were mourning Powell’s passing Monday morning at 84 due to COVID-19 complications.

Police stationed nearby noticed two men arguing when one pulled a knife and plunged it three times into the victim’s neck, sources said.

Cops immediately arrested the armed combatant, and bandaged the wounded man, who was then taken to Lincoln Medical Center in stable condition. A knife was recovered at the scene, police sources said.

Police were investigating what triggered the fight; the men didn’t seem to know one another, a police source said.

“Colin Powell’s old neighborhood?” said one source. “Wow. Who would have guessed?”