VIDEO: Man stabbed by stranger in terrifying unprovoked Lower East Side street attack

A man walking down a Lower East Street was stabbed multiple times by a stranger in an unprovoked caught-on-camera attack, cops said Wednesday.

The 46-year-old victim, who is expected to recover, was strolling on Pitt St. when the assailant stormed up to him near Rivington St. about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, shocking video released by cops shows.

The attacker stabbed the victim four times in the left arm before running off west on Rivington St. Medics rushed the victim to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

The victim has no idea who attacked him or why, police said.

Cops are asking the public’s help identifying the stabber and tracking him down. He was wearing a black hoodie and a black bubble coat with a large white “X” on the back.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.