VIDEO: Man stabbed in unprovoked attack in Midtown Manhattan

A man was stabbed early Wednesday in an unprovoked caught-on-camera attack in Midtown, cops said.

The assailant crept up behind the 34-year-old victim on W. 36th St. near Seventh Ave. and stabbed him in the abdomen around 12:50 a.m., police said.

The two briefly sparred on the sidewalk until the injured man threw something in the direction of his attacker, video released by police shows.

He stumbled away and the stabber took off eastbound across W. 36th St. on foot, cops said.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical but stable condition.

He suffered a deep wound to his stomach, police said.

Cops are still looking for the attacker and asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.