VIDEO: Man in wheelchair beaten, yanked to ground and robbed in crazed Bronx brawl

A man in a wheelchair was beaten, yanked out of his chair and robbed of his backpack by four attackers outside a Bronx bodega, shocking video released by cops shows.

The 39-year-old victim was sitting in his wheelchair on the sidewalk outside the Golden Deli on E. Tremont Ave. near Grand Concourse in Mount Hope when he got into an argument with a woman in a white coat about 3:20 a.m. Nov. 8 , cops said.

The woman stormed off and a few moments later returned with three men to confront the victim.

The victim put up his fists, ready to defend himself when a man in a blue bubble jacket pummels him in the head.

The woman and a man in a yellow jacket walking with a Citi Bike quickly jumped in, repeatedly punching him in the head and back as his wheelchair begins to teeter, the video shows.

A second later, the man in the blue bubble jacket pulled the victim onto the sidewalk, the video shows.

The man in the bubble jacket, the woman and a third man stomped on the victim as he lay on his side on the ground trying to hold onto one of his attacker’s legs, the video shows.

The man with the Citi Bike grabbed the victim’s backpack still hanging from the back of the toppled wheelchair and took off with it. The backpack contained $800 and the victim’s iPhone 13, cops said.

The victim was battered and bruised but declined medical attention, cops said.

The attackers ran off and have not been caught.

Cops released the video in the hopes the public recognizes the four assailants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.