Video: Man, woman bang on car windows with gun in road rage incident near Tampa, FHP says

The Florida Highway Patrol’s Tampa division is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man and woman involved in a road rage incident in Brandon.

The incident happened just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, FHP said.

The man and woman were involved in a minor crash with a 31-year-old Brandon woman near U.S. 301 and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

FHP is asking for help to identify a man & woman seen just after 5:00 PM on April 11 attacking a Brandon woman at US-301 & MLK Blvd following a minor crash after initially shooting at the victim. Anyone w/ info is asked to call *FHP or **TIPS. pic.twitter.com/SWZzQu69CF — FHP Tampa (@FHPTampa) April 12, 2023

FHP said the video shows the unidentified man and the woman attacking the woman’s car with a firearm after initially shooting at her.

The woman recording the video can be heard yelling to the man and woman, “Call the cops! You’re gonna go to jail!” and “If she hit you and kept going, that’s a charge!”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

