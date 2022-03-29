VIDEO: Manhattan McDonald’s customer beaten into critical condition by panhandler mugger

A customer was beaten into critical condition by a panhandler who mugged him inside a Midtown Manhattan McDonald’s, shocking video released by cops Tuesday shows

The 53-year-old victim was making a purchase from a kiosk inside the McDonald’s on Seventh Ave. near W. 34th St. when the crook got up from a chair and demanded his wallet.

The victim tried to walk away but the crook followed him, punched him to the ground and kicked him in the head, the video shows. The victim struggled with the mugger but appeared to eventually lose consciousness.

The crook snatched the victim’s cellphone and wallet and ran off with them.

A bystander watched the attack unfold but did not intervene, the video shows.

Medics took the victim to Bellevue Hospital where he is in critical condition with a severe head injury.

Police said the attacker had been pestering customers for money before attacking the victim.

Cops are asking the public’s help identifying and tracking down the assailant. He was wearing a black winter hat and a dark blue North Face jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.