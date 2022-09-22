VIDEO: Manhattan mugger uses chokehold to wrestle 85-year-old man to the ground and steal his wallet

A callous crook put an 85-year-old man into a chokehold and wrestled him to the ground during a harrowing caught-on-video East Harlem mugging, police said Thursday.

The victim had just crossed E. 120th St. at Lexington Ave. in East Harlem when the robber, sporting a black du-rag, red shirt and black shorts, spotted him about 10:15 p.m. Aug. 1, cops said.

The crook casually stuffed his backpack under a parked SUV for safekeeping then crept up behind the octogenarian, surveillance video released by the NYPD Thursday shows.

He wrapped a beefy arm around the victim’s neck, dragged him down onto the sidewalk and flipped him onto his stomach before pouncing on his back.

As the victim tried to break free, the mugger fished through his pockets, removing his wallet from his back pocket, cops said. The crook ran off with the wallet, which contained cash and credit cards.

The victim, who lives on the Upper East Side, suffered cuts and bruises to his chin and right wrist and an injury to his left knee, cops said. He declined medical attention at the scene.

Cops are asking the public’s help identifying the attacker and tracking him down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.