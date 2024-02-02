VIDEO: Mansfield officer saves choking Eastland woman on I-20

MANSFIELD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Mansfield officer is now being called a hero after saving an Eastland woman who was choking on a piece of gum while driving on Interstate Highway 20.

On Saturday, January 13, Mansfield Police Officer Chad Stevens observed a vehicle on I-20, near Anglin Road, in the left lane with hazard lights flashing. In response to the potential emergency, he activated his emergency lights and pulled up behind the vehicle.

As Stevens put his vehicle in park, he saw the driver, Samantha, exit her vehicle while holding her neck and coughing as if she was choking. He immediately implemented the Heimlich Maneuver, where he dislodged a piece of gum that caused the obstruction.

She explained that a vehicle had entered her lane, causing her to breathe in quickly. According to the Mansfield Police Department, she struggled to breathe for several minutes and was relieved to find an officer nearby to flag down for help.

