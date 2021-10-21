Video: Marine veteran disarms gun-wielding suspect at Arizona gas station

A Marine Corps veteran thwarted a would-be robbery, disarming a juvenile gunman at a gas station in Arizona on Wednesday, according to authorities.

Yuma County Sheriff's Office shared video showing the quick turn of events inside a Chevron gas station convenience store in Yuma, Arizona, at around 4:30 a.m.

MAN IN WOMEN'S CLOTHES ALLEGEDLY RUNS OVER 12-YEAR-OLD GIRL WITH BIKE, TRIES TO RAPE HER, FOUND NAKED NEAR SCHOOL

Three suspects are seen entering the store. The first is holding a handgun.

The Marine veteran, a customer in the store holding a bag, is seen standing next to the door when the suspects enter. Within moments, as the first suspect points a gun at the veteran and continues to walk inside, the veteran grabs the gun, punches the armed suspect in the face, and tackles the suspect to the ground. The other two suspects can be seen immediately fleeing the store.

A SWIFT SOLDIER: The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona said a Marine Corps veteran disarmed a suspect with a handgun during a robbery at a Chevron gas station on Wednesday. Security footage showed the veteran, who was a customer inside, grabbing the suspect’s gun. pic.twitter.com/uuBODrETJO — Newsmax (@newsmax) October 21, 2021



The Marine veteran detained the suspect he disarmed until law enforcement arrived on the scene, police said in press release.

The veteran was not identified. But the sheriff's office said when deputies arrived and asked him how he was able to take control of the situation, he said, "The Marine Corps taught me not to [mess] around.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The detained suspect, who was a juvenile, was booked in the Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center on one count of armed robbery and one count of aggravated assault.

The two other suspects are at large, said Yuma County Sheriff's Office, which added there were no injures reported from any victims and the case remains under investigation.

Story continues

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Arizona, Gun Violence, Marine Corps, Crime, Law Enforcement

Original Author: Matthew Miller

Original Location: Video: Marine veteran disarms gun-wielding suspect at Arizona gas station