Video: Mark Zuckerberg shows off MMA skills while sparring with UFC fighter

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg lit up social media with a video of himself sparring with mixed martial artist Khai “The Shadow” Wu.

“One of my training partners, @khaiwu, is making his @ufcfightpass debut tonight. Go get it Khai and looking forward to a great fight!” Zuckerberg wrote before Wu’s unanimous decision loss against Joshua Dillon on Saturday night.

In the video, the 38-year-old Meta CEO is seen exchanging punches, kicks and grapples with the 27-year-old MMA fighter. The short clip, which attracted over 4 million views within hours of posting, also caught the attention of sports fans and celebrities.

“Yo!!! F*cking awesome Mark!” wrote former UFC champ Conor McGregor in the comment section.

"This is really amazing to see! UFC debut might be coming soon for you too!” wrote UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling

"Damnnn!! Love seeing this," UFC bantamweight fighter Sean O'Malley chimed in.

"This is great! I'm so happy to see this," UFC color commentator and podcast host Joe Rogan commented. "Training looks solid too!"

Zuckerberg previously shared his interest in MMA during a recent appearance on the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast.

“I really like watching UFC for example, but I also like doing the sport,” Zuckerberg said.

He added that fighting is “really important” to him as it helps him maintain his “energy level and focus.”

“It’s because I have a connection to it,” he shared. “Since COVID, I got super into surfing and foiling, and then really into MMA. I know a lot of people who do it.”

“MMA is like the perfect thing,” he explained. “Because it’s like, if you stop paying attention for one second, you’re gonna end up on the bottom.”

