VIDEO: Masked man slashes stranger on Upper East Side in unprovoked attack

A masked man repeatedly slashed a complete stranger during a frightening unprovoked attack caught on camera on the Upper East Side, police said Saturday.

The 29-year-old victim had just bought lunch and was nearing the corner of Third Ave. and E. 63rd St. about 1:50 p.m. Thursday when the man in black jumped him, cops said.

Video surveillance recovered from the scene shows the masked man riding an E-bike to the corner before calmly walks over to his victim, pulling a knife out of his pocket. A moment later he is hacking away at his victim, slashing him multiple times in the back and left arm.

The suspect was last seen fleeing down Third Ave., cops said. It was not immediately clear if the man escaped with his bike or if it was left at the scene.

EMS rushed the victim to New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police on Saturday released the surveillance footage of the attack in the hopes that someone recognizes the assailant. The suspect is described as black, about 30-years-old with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, a black Balaclava mask, black jeans and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.