Video of massive beach brawl on social media gets Georgia woman arrested, cops say

A 22-year-old was arrested after she took part in a massive beach brawl and then shared videos of the fight on social media, Georgia police say.

Tybee Island police said the woman was arrested Thursday, May 4, on charges for aggravated assault and robbery. She was arrested at her workplace in College Park, just south of Atlanta.

The attack happened during “Orange Crush” — an unpermitted event that included visitors from across the country on April 22, Tybee Island Police said in a Facebook post. (Warning: the linked video contains violent and graphic content.)

Police said when they responded to the beach after the fight, they found a woman with “significant injuries to her face.” She told officers that her purse had been stolen and her adult daughter had also been attacked.

Following the event, a video began circulating depicting the mother and daughter being beaten and robbed by a group of people, according to officers. The video was originally shared by a woman who said something “to the effect of ‘leaving her footprint on Tybee Island.’”

Officers said their investigation into the attack is ongoing.

Tybee Island is about 20 miles east of Savannah.

