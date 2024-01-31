Video may reveal details on fatal shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — A 78-year-old woman is dead after bullets pierced the front of her house in Jackson on Monday. And a neighbor’s security video could reveal details about what happened.

On Monday night, officers from the Jackson Police Department responded to the 400 Block of Quarry Street in the City of Jackson to a home. Inside, they found the woman, Nora Luna, who had been shot in the head and was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Even though there’s a suspect in custody, neighbors still have plenty of questions.

“My daughter was upstairs in her room and she called me when I pulled in the driveyway and told me that she was scared when she heard gunshots,” Ernest Velasco said who lives nearby.

His home security video captured the sounds of gunfire, and a vehicle taking off away from the scene.

Department officials said they arrested a 19-year-old male suspect who was located just around the corner from the crime scene about an hour later.

“I mean, I don’t know what’s wrong with society. I mean I don’t know what’s wrong with these kids. They got no respect for life. You know, I don’t know what the culture is about,” Velasco said.

Right now, it’s unknown if there is any connection between the suspect, the victim, or the house that was shot.

Officials added that the suspect is still at the Jackson County Jail and is expected to be arraigned sometime tomorrow. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.

