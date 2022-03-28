VIDEO: Merritt Island woman charged with sister's murder
A Merritt Island woman was arrested over the weekend for shooting and killing her own sister during an argument, Brevard County deputies say.
A Merritt Island woman was arrested over the weekend for shooting and killing her own sister during an argument, Brevard County deputies say.
Salem-based Kettle Brands is facing a new accusation that its potato chips aren’t as natural as claimed. A proposed class-action lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Eugene on Friday alleges Kettle Foods Holdings Inc. uses at least two ingredients — “industrially manufactured” citric acid and “factory-produced” maltodextrin — that belie its natural claims. In 2014, Kettle’s then-owner Diamond Foods was hit with a similar class-action suit that focused on the ingredients “maltodextrin and/or dextrose.”
What do Elon Musk, Donald Trump and Oprah Winfrey have in common? They're all really, really rich. But do you know their actual net worths?
Kristen Stewart is not one to shy away from a bold eye look. Strategically smudged under eyeliner and metallic-hued shadows are a staple of the actor’s edgy glam — and her look at the Oscars on Sunday night was no exception. Stewart, who received her first-ever Oscar nomination this year for her starring role in […]
As viewers worldwide tune into the newly-released third season of Donald Glover’s hit FX series “Atlanta,” the show’s star and […] The post Malia Obama writing for upcoming Donald Glover Amazon series appeared first on TheGrio.
Can you beat the governor? That is the question Gov. Kevin Stitt is asking Oklahomans as he challenges them to beat his relay team during the upcoming Memorial Marathon.
Lynn Goldsmith, a renowned photographer, notes the Andy Warhol images of Prince were based on a photograph she took of the musician in 1981.
Both drivers leapfrogged polesitter Sergio Perez thanks to an early caution flag and staged a fantastic battle for the win over the final 10 laps.
The Supreme Court agreed Monday to review a copyright dispute involving works of art by the artist Andy Warhol that were based on a photograph of the musician Prince. A lower court had at first said the artwork created before Warhol's 1987 death was “fair use” of the photograph by Lynn Goldsmith because it had transformed the original work. The Supreme Court said it would review that ruling.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -In a case that could help clarify when and how artists can make use of the work of others, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to decide a copyright dispute between a photographer and Andy Warhol's estate over Warhol's 1984 paintings of rock star Prince. The justices took up the Andy Warhol Foundation's appeal of a lower court ruling that his paintings - based on a photo of Prince that photographer Lynn Goldsmith had shot for Newsweek magazine in 1981 - were not protected by the copyright law doctrine called fair use.
Lawmakers don’t appear swayed by crypto industry claims as they consider applying anti-laundering identification rules to the sector, but some argue their plans are unworkable or unlawful.
After finding two black boxes from a crashed China Eastern jet, recovery crews are looking for more airplane debris, nearby video footage and eyewitness accounts, an official at China's aviation regulator said on Monday. "Large-scale air crash investigations that only rely on data provided by the black boxes are often insufficient to tell the full truth of the incident," Zhu Tao, head of the aviation safety office at Civil Aviation Administration of China, told a press conference.
Senator, you did well. You found a way to turn ugliness into light, to remind America of itself.
The capsule's chief designer gets a chance to fly after comedian Pete Davidson withdrew due to a schedule conflict.
The man had been sitting in the hallway near the emergency room at about 10:30 p.m. when he grabbed a pair of scissors and ran through the hospital.
The country legend performed “Somehow You Do.”
Authorities said they do not yet have a number of fatalities
Selena Gomez skipped the 2022 Oscars. Here's why Selena Gomez isn't at the Oscars despite hosting rumors and what she's been up to instead.
Here's what happened right after Will Smith and Chris Rock's Oscars slap during the commercial break.
Schumer arrived at the 2022 Oscars in Los Angeles in a navy bow-topped Oscar de la Renta gown, alongside fellow co-hosts Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes.
"She's in a tremendous amount of pain," Dolores Catania said of Teresa Giudice