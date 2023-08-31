Video message emerges from Prigozhin to "those who enjoy discussing his liquidation"

A Wagner Group-affiliated Telegram channel has posted a video message from Yevgeny Prigozhin addressed to "those who enjoy discussing his liquidation". The media is assuming that the video was recorded a few days before his death in a plane crash in Russia on 23 August.

Source: Telegram channel Agentstvo (Agency) with reference to Prigozhin's video message shared on the Telegram channel Grey Zone

Details: The video was released on the night of 30-31 August. It had not been posted before.

Quote from Prigozhin in the video: "For those who are discussing whether I’m alive or not, and how I’m doing... It's the weekend, the second half of August 2023. I'm in Africa, so for those who enjoy discussing my liquidation, my private life, my earnings or anything else... I'm fine."

More details: However, as Agentstvo noted, Prigozhin was wearing the same clothes as in a video posted on 21 August.

At that time, Prigozhin declared that the Wagner Group was "conducting intelligence and search activities, making Russia even greater on all continents, and Africa even freer".

The video is believed to have been recorded in Mali. Prigozhin was returning to St Petersburg from Mali when his business jet crashed.

Agentstvo suggests that the "new" video released on 31 August was actually filmed on 19-20 August, several days before the crash in Russia's Tver Oblast.

The possibility that Prigozhin would be murdered was the subject of intense discussion prior to the plane crash. Meanwhile, journalists have not been able to obtain any images identifying the Wagner Group leader's body.

