Video: Miami murder suspect arrested in Cobb County after police chase

A Miami murder suspect was arrested in Cobb County on March 13, police told Channel 2 Action News.

Video shows the suspect, Gustavo Aviles led officers in a chase that ended in a crash that injured a Cobb County officer.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

This past week, Cobb County police released video of his arrest which ended in a crash along Cobb Parkway near Akers Mill road.

This after officers said they received a Flock License Plate Recognition notification for a car in the area that was connected to a homicide in Miami.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police attempted to stop the car near Cumberland Mall but the car refused to stop and led officers on a chase.

Aviles and the injured officer had to be treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

According to police, Aviles is wanted in connection to a homicide in Miami.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Miami police to learn more about Aviles’ homicide charges.

IN OTHER NEWS: