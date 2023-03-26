Video: Miami murder suspect arrested in Cobb County after police chase
A Miami murder suspect was arrested in Cobb County on March 13, police told Channel 2 Action News.
Video shows the suspect, Gustavo Aviles led officers in a chase that ended in a crash that injured a Cobb County officer.
This past week, Cobb County police released video of his arrest which ended in a crash along Cobb Parkway near Akers Mill road.
This after officers said they received a Flock License Plate Recognition notification for a car in the area that was connected to a homicide in Miami.
Police attempted to stop the car near Cumberland Mall but the car refused to stop and led officers on a chase.
Aviles and the injured officer had to be treated at a hospital for minor injuries.
According to police, Aviles is wanted in connection to a homicide in Miami.
Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Miami police to learn more about Aviles’ homicide charges.
