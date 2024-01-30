VIDEO: Migrants pummel NYPD cops outside Times Square shelter

A group of migrants pummeled NYPD officers attempting to make an arrest outside a shelter in Times Square, police and sources said Tuesday.

Two officers and a lieutenant from the NYPD’s Midtown South Precinct approached the group of men outside a migrant shelter on W. 42nd St. near Seventh Ave. around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, cops said.

The officers were trying to break up the disorderly crowd and when they attempted to put one of the men under arrest, multiple people attacked, according to authorities.

The men kicked and punched the officers in the head and body, video released by police shows.

The lieutenant suffered a cut to his face during the melee. He was treated on the scene with his colleagues, according to cops.

Two 19-year-old men, a 24-year-old man and a 21-year-old man were arrested at the scene. All were charged with assault on a police officer.

The men live at migrant shelters in Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn, police sources said.

They were released following arraignments in Manhattan Criminal Court.

Police are still searching for five other men involved in the brawl. They released photos of the wanted men in the hopes someone may recognize them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.

Saturday’s incident came as the city continued to struggle to handle the migrant surge, with officials recently beginning to impose a curfew at some shelters.