Video montage highlights YWCA anti-violence campaign

Oct. 13—HIGH POINT — In an effort to empower women and girls, YWCA High Point is bringing the global Week Without Violence campaign to the local community.

In its 20th year internationally, the campaign will focus on ending all gender-based violence, including domestic and intimate-partner violence, sexual assault, trafficking and harassment.

YWCA High Point invites all community members to participate in a montage video to be showcased on social media during the week of Oct. 18-23.

To participate in the montage, you may also take a picture or create a video responding to three prompts. To add your video or pictures to the montage, go online to https://getmontage.co/s/oErnz

Everything will be done within the website or app. Once you create your video or picture, you will have the option to re-record or submit as is by midnight Friday.

On Tuesday, Oct. 26, the YWCA will host a lunch-and-learn conversation with local community partners to discuss ways to recognize, help and act in domestic violence situations. For more information, including how to attend the lunch event, contact Giselle Mansi at gmansi@ywcahp.com or 336-882-4126.