Video: Mother found dead after sending cryptic message, cash went to Clayton store day before death

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office said that an Athens mother whose burned body was found in Habersham County earlier this month visited a Family Dollar store the day before she died.

Deborrah Collier was found dead Sept. 11 after police say she sent her daughter more than $3,000 on Venmo with a message saying “they aren’t going to let me go,” and instructions on where to find a house key.

Collier was found burned and naked in a wooded area of Habersham County on Sept. 11. around 1 p.m.

New surveillance video shows Collier enter a Family Dollar in Clayton on at 2:55 p.m. Sept. 10, where she stayed for about 15 minutes. According to store receipts, Collier bought a rain poncho, a refillable torch lighter, a 2-roll pack of paper towels, a large tarp and a reusable tote bag.

“In the video, the victim appears to be calm and not in fear of anything,” deputies said. “All video footage obtained from the store and surrounding businesses reflect that the victim was alone in the van at the time she visited the store. "

Investigators said the video helps them narrow the window for Collier’s death to some time between 3:09 p.m. Saturday to 12:44 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies initially said they got a tip that Collier’s daughter, Amanda Bearden, was at the Family Dollar store on the 10th. Investigators, however, determined that Bearden was not at the store.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact Investigator Cale Garrison at (706) 839-0559 or Investigator George Cason at (706) 839-0560.