VIDEO: Mugger armed with pipe attacks Queens constructions worker, steals his cellphone

A 65-year-old construction worker on his way to a job was whacked in the head with a metal pipe by a mugger during a caught-on-video confrontation on a Queens street, police said Tuesday.

The victim was walking on 142nd St. in Jamaica when the crook confronted him near 107th Ave. about 6:30 a.m. Nov. 11, cops said.

The assailant demanded the victim’s wallet, menacing him with the pipe as the worker backed away, surveillance video released by the NYPD shows.

The crook swung the bat at the victim but missed hitting him. But when he and the victim moved out of of view of the camera he swung again, hitting the victim in the head and knocking him to the ground.

The victim was not carrying a wallet but the attacker snatched the workers’s cellphone off him while he was down and ran off.

The victim was treated at Jamaica Hospital for a head injury and released.

Cops are asking the public’s help identifying the mugger and tracking him down.

He is described as light-skinned, about 5-foot-8 inches and 150 pounds. He was wearing a black winter hat, a dark blue hoodie, gray sweatpants and dark sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.