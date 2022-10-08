VIDEO: Mugger chases man into traffic in bizarre Manhattan robbery

A hulking upper Manhattan mugger chased his victim into oncoming traffic during a wild robbery caught on camera, police said Saturday.

The 23-year-old victim was standing by the curb, looking at his phone, on W. 141st St. near Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd. about 6:20 p.m. on Sept. 18 when the 6-foot-2, 210-pound suspect exited a black Nissan Rogue, surveillance video recovered by police shows.

The stranger sparked an argument, demanding to know where his food was, as he approached the victim, who started to walk off.

A second later, the robber pounced, punching the victim in the head, cops said.

As the victim ran off down the block, the suspect pursued him half way down the sidewalk back into the street, where the victim tripped and rolled in front of an oncoming SUV.

The driver of the SUV slammed on the brakes, narrowly missing the victim, the video shows.

As the chase continued, the victim dropped his cellphone and bag, which the thief picked up, cops said. The victim managed to grab the bag back before the robber jumped back into his Nissan Rogue and drove off down W. 141st St. toward Eighth Ave.

The victim suspected some minor injuries and refused medical attention at the scene.

Police on Saturday released the surveillance video of the mugger in case someone recognizes him.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.