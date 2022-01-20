VIDEO: Muggers sucker-punch man looking at cellphone, knocking him unconscious on NYC street

A 43-year-old man was sucker-punched in the head and knocked unconscious during a caught-on-video Queens mugging, police said Thursday.

The victim was looking down at his cellphone as he stood at the curb near the corner of 77th St. and 37th Road in Jackson Heights when two men walked by about 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, cops said.

A few moments later, one of the men doubled back, snuck up from behind the victim and clocked him in the side of the head with a heavy right hook, startling surveillance video released by police shows.

The victim was knocked unconscious and fell to the ground face first, the video shows.

The two crooks then pounced on the unconscious victim, pulling off his backpack and going through his pockets.

The robbers got away with the victim’s Samsung smartphone and his wallet, which contained $70 in cash and some credit cards, cops said.

Medics took the victim to Elmhurst Hospital with an injury to his face and left eye.

The muggers ran off and have not been caught.

Cops are asking the public’s help identifying them and tracking them down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.