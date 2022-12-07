VIDEO: Murder suspect Sundance Oliver surrender surprises cops, video shows

Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
·2 min read

A stunning video shows the moment when suspected murderer Sundance Oliver surrendered at the 77th Precinct Tuesday morning for killing two people and wounding a 96-year-old man only to be greeted by an army of cops aiming their guns at him.

Surveillance video obtained by the Daily News from the 77th Precinct stationhouse shows Oliver, 28, casually walking up the stairs to the station house lobby about 7 a.m. Tuesday, just three hours after NYPD Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell announced a city-wide manhunt for his capture.

When he steps into the lobby, he raises his hands, surprising two cops who immediately draw their weapons, the video shows.

Within a few seconds, he’s swarmed by about 20 police officers, many with their weapons drawn, as he’s pulled to the ground and handcuffed.

At least two of the cops who arrested him were heavily armed SRG officers carrying assault weapons, the video shows.

Oliver, sporting a fur-lined light grey hooded coat, didn’t have the weapon on him he had used to shoot 96-year-old Sandy DeWalt and kill Kevon “Biggz” Langston, 21, and 17-year-old Keyaira Rattray-Brothers.

Cops were still looking for the pistol he used in the shooting and back-to-back homicides on Wednesday.

After he was taken into custody Oliver began acting out in his holding cell and broke the bench he was sitting on, NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said Tuesday. He was taken to Kings County Hospital for an evaluation and was not questioned about the homicides.

Investigators charged Oliver with three robberies he allegedly committed, including two that occurred this week. He’s also been charged with attempted murder for shooting DeWalt.

As of Tuesday night, he had not been charged with the two murders, police said.

“With the dragnet pulling tighter, Oliver turned himself in,” Sewell said at a news conference Tuesday. “The subject has been arrested several times in the past. Today we begin the process of holding this brazen offender accountable for his actions and delivering justice for his victims.”

Recommended Stories

  • Suspect in string of shootings surrenders after extensive manhunt

    Police say Oliver knew both of the murder victims.

  • ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Penultimate Episode Surpasses Previous Series Viewership Record

    The finale of The White Lotus is drawing near, and viewers appear eager to see how Season 2 is going to come to a close. The penultimate episode, which aired on Sunday, once again hit a series-high viewership with an audience of 2.8M across HBO Max and linear telecasts, according to HBO. That’s a 23% […]

  • Man charged with killing 4 workers at Oklahoma pot farm

    A man accused of killing four workers at an Oklahoma marijuana farm had demanded the return of his $300,000 investment in the operation shortly before he started shooting, prosecutors allege in court documents. Chen Wu, 45, was charged Friday in Kingfisher County with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon in connection with the Nov. 20 killings. “Eyewitnesses to the murders have stated that (Wu) demanded $300,000 be handed over to him by other employees of the marijuana operation, as a return of a portion of his ‘investment’ in the enterprise," Assistant District Attorney Austin Murrey wrote.

  • Charred statues evidence of Easter Island tensions

    STORY: These charred statues on Chile’s tiny, remote Easter Island are signs of a growing tension between landowners and conservationists. The island, called Rapa Nui by its indigenous inhabitants, is best-known for the centuries-old statues, called Moai, that dot its landscape. The statues measure up to 72 feet and weigh dozens of tons. There are hundreds on the 64-square-mile island, which is over 2,000 miles from Chile’s coast. Some are now marked by fire, a visible sign of the underlying tensions here between old families and authorities focused on conservation. The local families, under the banner of the self-described Rapa Nui parliament, argue for a return to an ancient clan system for dividing up the land. While conservationists and an elected council tasked with managing the island’s national park say some people use park lands for cattle farming, at times causing fires. Local archaeologist Merahi Atam says there’s been an exponential increase in livestock and agriculture on the island in the last few years. She says some of the increase came from wanting to make life more sustainable during the health crisis when the island was cut off. In October ranchers burning pasture sparked a wildfire that tore across the island’s volcanic crater and damaged several Moai.The last two years have seen the most wildfires going back to the 1990s, according to Chilean government data. Meanwhile the number of cattle on the island has risen to more than 6,000 from 3,400 in 1966. They graze or pass through nearly 80 percent of the national park, according to a University of Chile study. In 2016 the Chilean state agreed to start handing over control of the park, which covers nearly half the island, to a locally chosen council, which is set to take control in 2025. But some islanders instead want a return to the clan system which existed before the 1888 treaty between one of the last kings of Rapa Nui and Chile. But some islanders want a return to the system that existed before 1888 under one of the last kings of Rapa Nui.Juan Tucki, a member of the Rapa Nui parliament who keeps cattle, said every clan owns land that was distributed by the king. He said authorities were notified of the pasture burn in October and failed to prepare. Tucki agrees that certain archeological sites should be run collectively, but that most of the land should be for the people. Rapa Nui Mayor Petero Edmunds blames the introduction of livestock on the British-Chilean Easter Island Exploitation Company... and the state and military for offering cattle to islanders in the 1980s. So what do you call that, asks Edmunds. Illegal occupation? Seizure? Usurpation? Of what? Who allowed this? Who brought the first animal? All this needs to be asked, he said. And the only guilty party here is the state.

  • 19-year-old hiker triggers avalanche and gets swept 40 feet, Colorado rescuers say

    The man called 911 when “he finally realized he wasn’t going to be able to make it to the highway,” rescuers said.

  • England’s Oldest Continuously Inhabited Home Just Listed for $13.5 Million. And It Has a Moat.

    Dating back to 1016, Great Tangley Manor has a storied history.

  • Investigations of alleged sexual misconduct by BPD officer underway, police say

    Both the BPD and the OSBI declined to provide additional details because the investigations are active.

  • Zelenskyy and 'spirit of Ukraine' named Time person of year

    Time Magazine on Wednesday named Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy its person of the year, awarding him the accolade “for proving that courage can be as contagious as fear.” Editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal said the choice of Zelenskyy — alongside “the spirit of Ukraine” — was “the most clear-cut in memory.” “Whether the battle for Ukraine fills one with hope or with fear, the world marched to Volodymyr Zelensky’s beat in 2022,” he said.

  • Most Expensive Things To Do in Hawaii

    Hawaii gives Americans the chance to visit a tropical island paradise in the South Pacific without ever having to leave U.S. soil -- except, of course, for the 2,000 or so miles that you spend in the...

  • Trump insists he doesn’t want to ‘terminate’ Constitution

    Former President Trump on Monday insisted he does not want to “terminate” the Constitution, responding to broad backlash after he said over the weekend its rules and laws should be disregarded so he can return to the White House. Trump, in a pair of posts on Truth Social, responded to the fallout from his comments…

  • Obama, 10 years after Sandy Hook massacre: ‘I still get angry’ at news of shootings

    Former President Barack Obama spoke at an event on Tuesday evening to mark the 10th anniversary of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Speaking at the benefit gala hosted by Sandy Hook Promise, Obama said, “I still get angry ... every time I read about the latest senseless shooting.”

  • Woman explains why she and her partner sleep in separate rooms: 'Thank you for helping to normalize this!'

    This TikToker says it's actually helped her relationship.

  • Will Ferrell Brought His Signature Cowbell to His Son’s First Live Show

    Magnus Ferrell covered Radiohead's "Creep" and played three originals at a special benefit concert

  • Putin calls nuclear weapons a tool of deterrence in Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday hailed the annexation of Ukrainian territories as a major achievement and said his country’s nuclear weapons serve as a tool of deterrence in the war that the Kremlin calls a “special military operation.” Speaking with members of the presidential Human Rights Council, Putin described the land gains as “a significant result for Russia,” noting that the “Sea of Azov has become Russia’s internal sea.”

  • Driver going 115 mph drags state trooper stuck in door for 3 miles, Virginia cops say

    The driver also is accused of slamming into two tractor-trailers.

  • Deion Sanders One on One Exclusive

    One on one with Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders

  • Violent ‘bank jugging’ robberies on the rise, California police warn

    Police are warning the public as a spike in violent "bank jugging" robberies is on the rise across Southern California, especially during the holidays.

  • Police Called to Ted Cruz’s Texas Home for Teen With Self-Inflicted Wounds

    Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty ImagesPolice and medical personnel were called to the Texas home of Sen. Ted Cruz Tuesday night after reports of a 14-year-old girl at the property suffering from self-inflicted stab wounds to her arms.The teen was taken to the hospital shortly after. It’s unclear who the girl was—though Cruz does have two daughters: Catherine, 11, and Caroline, 14.In a response to The Daily Beast, a representative for his office said: “This is a family matter, and thankf

  • Tennessee police officers interrupt robbery in progress, dramatic video shows

    Tennessee police officers intervened in a robbery attempt at a mall Saturday evening, possibly preventing a crime spree from spreading to other areas.

  • Bill Cosby accused of sexual assault by 5 women, including two 'Cosby Show' actors

    Five women, including two "Cosby Show" actors, have filed a sexual assault lawsuit against disgraced comedian Bill Cosby, NBC and TV companies.