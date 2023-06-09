Video: Mysterious incident prompts investigation as woman’s screams heard from Southpoint car

Watch Action News Jax on FOX30 at 10:00 p.m., and CBS47 at 11:00 p.m. for the full recorded video and story.

On Tuesday morning, the peace of Southpoint was disrupted by the alleged sound of a woman’s piercing screams coming from a dark 4-door sedan.

Multiple residents reported the distressing situation to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, who promptly responded to the scene near the Courtyard Marriott on Phillips Highway.

Video footage obtained by Action News Jax captured the chilling moment when the woman’s desperate cries for help echoed through the neighborhood.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Terron Reeder-Williams, a witness at the scene who recorded the video, immediately dialed 911 upon hearing the distressing pleas.

“I saw the door open, the passenger side door opened, and you could see someone’s arm out, looks like they tried to get out of the vehicle, then it closes,” Reeder-Williams recounted.

Initially, there was confusion regarding the source of the screams, but further investigation showed they originated from the dark 4-door sedan.

He further mentioned that the car left briefly but returned before the police arrived.

When questioned about their thoughts on the incident, Reeder-Williams expressed his uncertainty, stating, “I could come up with all types of theories, but there’s no telling.”

According to a police report, at one point, a woman was observed leaving the hotel through a side door unaccompanied. Later, the report detailed that the same woman, dressed in a white long-sleeve shirt and light-colored shorts, was seen near the vehicle in question with another woman donning a white dress and curly red hair.

Reeder-Williams, haunted by the possibility of kidnapping, expressed concern for the well-being of the woman who was heard screaming.

“Maybe I could’ve done something a little more. What happened to the girl? Is she okay now? Did something bad happen?” he pondered.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

JSO is actively investigating the incident, still unsure of the exact circumstances surrounding the alarming event.

When contacted, the Courtyard Marriott informed Action News Jax that they do not believe the potential victim was a guest at their establishment.

Authorities assure the public that this remains an active investigation, with investigators dedicating extensive efforts.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.