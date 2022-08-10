Video on neighborhood message board prompts Caldwell officials to take away man’s dog

A doorbell camera video posted on the social networking site Nextdoor showed a man repeatedly hitting a dog on Saturday, prompting hundreds of comments and reactions.

The incident took place between 1020 and 1030 N 7th Avenue in Caldwell, according to the post. The user said he heard the “commotion of a dog in distress” on his front porch, but by the time he looked outside, a man was already walking away.

He said he later saw what happened on the footage from his Ring doorbell camera, posted the video to Nextdoor and called Caldwell Animal Control. When officers arrived, they were not able to find the suspect, according to a Tuesday news release from the city of Caldwell.

On Monday, a man in his 20s turned himself in to Canyon County officials as the person in the video. Caldwell Animal Control officers responded to his residence, according to the release, which did not name the man, citing the “highly publicized and emotional nature of this incident.”

Animal control’s investigation identified the man and dog as those captured in the video, and officers found that the animal showed “no obvious signs of injury or other indication of suffering.” Police and the Canyon County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating the man for possible charges, the release said.

On Wednesday, a news release said officers had taken possession of the dog. A press conference was being held at 2 p.m. to discuss the investigation.