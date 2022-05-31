Video: Neshaminy defeats Pennridge to win first district volleyball title in 25 years
Undefeated Neshaminy topped Pennridge 3-1 in the District One Class 3A Boys Volleyball Championship. It's Neshaminy's first title since 1997.
Simone Johnson -- daughter of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson -- has just officially unveiled her...
Former UFC and current BKFC fighter Paige VanZant has had a few appearances for AEW in the pro wrestling arena in the past few months.
Dogs trained for snake avoidance can help them not get bitten.
Sam Burns won for the third time this season at the Charles Schwab Challenge and jumped to third on the 2021-22 PGA Tour money list.
It went to two overtimes and 13 extra laps before Denny Hamlin won the Coca-Cola 600. Here is how the field finished behind him.
One hustled off to a wedding, the other swung by a convenience store to grab a few items.
Former TCU standout Jeff Gladney was killed in a car accident early Monday morning
Sam Burns beat Scottie Scheffler in a playoff in Texas, but both men added greatly to their season earnings.
Former Panthers CB Josh Norman recently revealed a crazy, detailed account of his 2015 training camp fight with Cam Newton.
Denny Hamlin didn't hold back following Sunday's ... late ... caution that nearly cost Ryan Blaney a million dollars.
Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone unveiled her new WWE name ahead of her wrestling debut. She responded to backlash shortly after.
These ladies deserve better.
Who are the favorites? Who are the underdogs? And who's not expected to make it out of the group stage?
After six brilliant seasons at Anfield, Sadio Mane has decided to leave Liverpool this summer.
Japanese NBA star and Washington Wizards power forward Rui Hachimura and Jordan Brand have released a collection of sweaters, shirts and footwear inspired by Hachimura's Japanese roots. The now sold-out Rui Hachimura x Jordan Brand collection, called “Black Samurai,” is Hachimura’s first full collection with the company.
Swift is looking JACKED at Lions camp...
The most enduring of the PGA Tour's precepts isn't one touted in public but rather practiced in private: secrecy.
Former UNC basketball guard Kerwin Walton has cut his list of finalists down to five.
Chase Elliott lost his tire, then his mind ... Joey Logano sends a warning to William Byron and Dale Jr. said what about Kurt Busch?
A group of golfers were enjoying a day on the course in Florida. However, then a shot was snatched up by a gator on the green.