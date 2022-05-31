Video: Neshaminy defeats Pennridge to win first district volleyball title in 25 years

Undefeated Neshaminy topped Pennridge 3-1 in the District One Class 3A Boys Volleyball Championship. It's Neshaminy's first title since 1997.

