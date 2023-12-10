VIDEO | News 2 viewers capture deadly tornado outbreak

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A deadly tornado outbreak swept across Middle Tennessee Saturday afternoon/evening, leaving six people dead and at least 38 injured.

News 2 viewers throughout the area were in the middle of it all and captured some harrowing footage of the tornadoes as they moved through the area.

