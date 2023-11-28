VIDEO: No arrests after pastor killed while renting his church out for an event
No arrests have been made after a local pastor and a man helping him at his church were shot and killed in front of nearly 100 people almost six months ago.
No arrests have been made after a local pastor and a man helping him at his church were shot and killed in front of nearly 100 people almost six months ago.
Perris Jones was injured on Nov. 9 after a helmet-to-helmet collision that resulted in him being carted off.
The new Polestar 3 is a midsize two-row luxury SUV, and the first model that's a ground-up Polestar design rather than a Volvo derivative.
When picking up players on the waiver wire, often hard cuts need to be made. Here are five players worth saying goodbye to.
Hello dear TechCrunch readers, we hope that you are healthy, whole and ready to waddle into the holiday season with a cup of something warm and time to read. Yes, if you currently do not have access to TechCrunch+ and are a bit light on funds, we recommend buying TechCrunch+ for yourself, but at our monthly rate, as it is less expensive up front. Way back when I was a wee lad I went to a TechCrunch event on a student ticket.
“The moment that line gets crossed, I won't allow [it] no more.”
Free Radical Design, the re-formed studio that's working on a TimeSplitters reboot, could be shut down as soon as December 11, according to a report.
There are tons of shampoos that don't really do much. Over 11,000 Amazon shoppers say this cheap shampoo is the industry's best-kept secret.
Fans swear by the flattering Gloria Vanderbilt faves: 'I will live in these!'
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season!
The truck was caught on camera from a few different angles as it was being towed from a spot on a street in San Francisco.
Apple Music’s full year-end Replay experience has arrived. Although elements of the personalized recap are available year-round, the company spruces up its web interface this time of year for a sleeker presentation as you reflect on your 2023 listening habits.
While I love my insulated jackets, I reach for this blanket-lined Buck Mason staple over any other outerwear piece in my closet. Here's why.
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 13 of the 2023 NFL season!
Promoters are eager to gobble up the money that Saudi Arabia is pouring into boxing, but they had better be wary of the long-term consequences it could have on the sport in the U.S.
Looking to save a few hundred dollars on a snow blower? You can get this super high-powered PowerSmart snow blower for 39% off right now!
Right at the moment they needed it most, the Giants got an infusion of Italian attitude from their new QB. How long can it last?
It's crunch time to grab Nike, New Balance, Solo Stove, Crocs and Yeti for a steal.
These drops might not be for everyone, but Jennifer Eakins makes the case why you might be better off moving on from four players.
Score a powerful Shark vac for under $200, an Emeril Lagasse air fryer that’s $90 off and more!
Save big on your next getaway!