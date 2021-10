Reuters

The United States on Wednesday accused Cambodia of lacking transparency about Chinese construction activities at its biggest naval base, and urged the government to disclose to its people the full scope of Beijing's military involvement. The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) on Wednesday made public what it said were satellite images https://bit.ly/2YK7bUW showing construction in August and September of three new buildings and the start of a new road. U.S. embassy spokesperson Chad Roedemeier in a statement said that any foreign military presence at Ream would violate Cambodia's constitution and undermine regional security.