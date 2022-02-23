VIDEO: NYC couple pulling into their driveway ambushed, beaten and robbed by three crooks

A Staten Island couple pulling into their driveway were ambushed by three crooks caught on video beating and robbing them, police said Wednesday.

The married couple were attacked when they arrived at their home near Mapleton Ave. and Freeborn St. in Midland Beach about 4:30 a.m. Saturday. When the husband got out of the car he was thrown to the ground, repeatedly punched and robbed of his wallet by three men, startling surveillance video released by cops shows.

One of the crooks can be seen grappling with the 34-year-old wife and stealing her pocketbook, which contained $2,000 cash inside.

The husband suffered a cut lip but refused medical treatment.

The crooks ran off. Cops are asking the public’s help identifying and tracking them down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.