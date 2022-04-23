NYC crook steals bottle of booze at Chelsea hotel; wigs out when told ‘No’ — VIDEO

A sticky-fingered thief was caught on video stealing liquor from behind the bar of a Chelsea hotel on Monday — and when a staffer took it away from him, he wigged out and stole a different bottle, police said.

The unidentified man, who was apparently talking to someone on his phone the entire time, entered Motto by Hilton on W. 24th St. near Sixth Ave. in Chelsea through the basement about 4 a.m. on April 18 and snuck into the hotel’s empty bar, police said.

Hotel surveillance cameras caught the man sneaking behind the bar and taking a bottle of alcohol.

A few moments later, a hotel staffer confronted the man in the lobby, and took the bottle away from him.

Outraged, the alleged looter began shoving items off the front desk — and then returned to the hotel bar and grabbed another bottle of alcohol.

The suspect was recorded yelling at the hotel staffer as he exited the hotel lobby — though police did not immediately disclose what the man said.

No injuries were reported.

Cops on Saturday released surveillance images of the man in the hope someone recognizes him. If he’s arrested, he faces a robbery charge, cops said.

He’s described as Black in his mid-20s, about 5-foot-5 with a thin build. At the time of the theft he wore a Yankees baseball cap, a blue and white jacket, orange pants, beige boots. He also carried a beige backpack.

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.