VIDEO: NYC dealer selling weed out of parked car shot in ambush

Surveillance video captures the moment a 20-year-old weed dealer was shot and wounded while selling his wares out of a parked car in upper Manhattan, police said.

Police said the shooting happened 1 a.m. Monday on W. 204th St. near Vermilyea Ave. in Inwood.

The victim, who regularly sells marijuana out of his car, was in the driver’s seat, with the front passenger door open, when the gunman got out of the back seat of a double-parked Ford sedan, approached the open door and opened fire, cops said.

The victim was shot twice, in the groin and left leg, and is in stable condition at NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital. The suspect got back into the dark-colored Ford and took off.

The suspect is still at large.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.