VIDEO: NYC deli clerk bashed with bottle, choked unconscious, robbed

A Staten Island deli clerk was beaten unconscious by a young attacker who bashed him in the head with a bottle in a caught-on-camera robbery, police said Wednesday.

The crook rushed up on the 54-year-old victim behind the counter of the neighborhood deli on Victory Blvd. near Cebra Ave. in Tompkinsville about 5 a.m. Tuesday. He wrapped his arm around the victim’s neck while bashing him multiple times with a glass bottle with his other hand, startling video released by the NYPD shows

The victim tried in vain to hold back the attacker’s right arm but the robber continued to pound him with the bottle, eventually wrestling him to the floor, where he choked him until he lost consciousness, cops said.

The crook ran off with $2,000 cash from the register and has not been caught.

The victim regained consciousness and sought help.

Medics took him to Richmond University Medical Center, where he was treated for cuts and bruises to his head.

Cops released a surveillance image of the suspect and are asking the public’s help identifying him and tracking him down.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.