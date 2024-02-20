VIDEO: NYC Gucci store raided by armed crooks, $51K in bags, sunglasses stolen

A trio of crooks burst into a Manhattan Gucci shop and ripped off $51,000 in bags and sunglasses before fleeing in a car to New Jersey, police said Tuesday.

Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows the crooks — a woman and two men — in action during the robbery, which happened just past noon Monday at the designer shop on W. 14th St. near 9th Ave. in the Meatpacking District.

The woman entered the luxury shop first, apparently to case the location, and is seen walking past a worker. Her accomplices, both wearing hoodies, are next seen on the video, one with his gun pointed.

“Get down on the ground,” at least one of the robbers yelled, police said.

The two men grabbed whatever they could, the gunman at one point unable to hold onto the five bags and pieces of luggage he was stealing, the other stuffing items into a large laundry bag.

The trio got into a black Honda CR-V last seen heading into New Jersey through the Lincoln Tunnel. They have not been caught.

Gov. Kathy Hochul last week said she wants to earmark $25 million for a statewide enforcement unit that would target organized theft rings and increase penalties if retail workers are assaulted.

Anyone with information about the suspects in the Gucci heist is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.