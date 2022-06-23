Video: Nylo Lattimore's dad attacked man accused in son's death during court hearing

The man accused of fatally stabbing a mother and throwing her 3-year-old in the Ohio River was attacked by in court by the child’s father Thursday morning.

Desean Brown, 22, has been charged in the deaths of Nylo Lattimore and Nyteisha Lattimore. He was in court on Thursday for a motion to suppress hearing on whether or not a taped confession to police would be allowed as evidence.

Just before the hearing began, Nylo’s biological father, Tonio Hughes, charged the defense table and punched Brown in the right side of his head, according to Hamilton County Sheriff’s spokesperson Kyla Woods.

Two sheriff’s deputies quickly restrained Hughes and placed him into custody and other deputies then arrived to assist, according to Woods.

Investigators believe Brown stabbed his girlfriend Nyteisha Lattimore and dumped her 3-year-old son, Nylo Lattimore, in the Ohio River.

During a press conference in Feb. 2021, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said he was seeking the death penalty for Brown.

Investigators said Brown had planned for months to kill his girlfriend before he stabbed her to death in a Walnut Hills apartment around Dec. 5.

Brown waited several days, leaving Lattimore’s body in the apartment, and then carried her out in a body bag he ordered off eBay, investigators said. Brown called an Uber to drive him to the river telling the driver the large bag was just some clothes.

Investigators believe Brown tried to throw Lattimore’s body into the river the night of Dec. 11. She was discovered around 3:30 a.m. near the Purple People Bridge on Dec. 12.

Cincinnati police homicide detectives said Nylo’s blood was found on a Paw Patrol blanket recovered with his mother’s body, and his stroller was found nearby.

Brown was arrested in connection with Lattimore’s death on Dec. 12, the day her body was discovered.

Brown is facing the death penalty. His trial is set to start in August.

