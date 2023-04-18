VIDEO: NYPD cop bashed in head with bottle, pummeled by stranger in unprovoked Bronx attack

An NYPD cop was bashed in the head with a bottle and then pummeled in an unprovoked attack from a stranger on a Bronx street, wild surveillance video shows.

The victim and her NYPD partner were standing in front of All Car Service on 231st St. in Kingsbridge when the attacker, wearing blue jeans and a hoodie, approached just before 2 p.m. Monday, the video obtained by the Daily News shows.

Police sources say the pair of cops were conducting inspections of illegal smoke shops,

Suddenly the attacker pulled a bottle out of his pocket and unprovoked whacked the female officer in the back of her head, the video shows.

The assailant continued his attack, grabbing the victim’s long black hair and then delivering a few roundhouse punches to her face and body.

Her partner absorbed some of the blows as her started to wrestle with the assailant. Two other men, who sources say are New York City Sheriff’s officers working with the NYPD, joined in and tried to ward off the attacker, the recording shows.

As the three men were busy trying to subdue the assailant, the battered victim ran between two parked cars and then turned back to watch her partner wrestling with the man. She is assigned to the 114th Precinct in Queens but was detailed to a special unit for investigating smoke shops, sources said.

The assailant, Jose Garcia, 45, was arrested and charged with assault, obstruction of government administration, resisting arrest, menacing, weapon possession and harassment.

The attacked officer was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where she was expected to recover.

Garcia’s arraignment was pending In Bronx Criminal Court Tuesday.