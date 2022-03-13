VIDEO: NYPD releases shocking video of MOMA stabbing, names wanted suspect as disgruntled patron Gary Cabana, 60

Police on Sunday identified the crazed suspect on the loose who stabbed two workers at the Museum of Modern Art Saturday — and released shocking video of the bloodshed.

Gary Cabana, 60, was enraged that his membership to the iconic Midtown museum had been cancelled when he rushed through the W. 53rd St. movie theater entrance and jumped over the counter, police said.

He repeatedly stabbed a man and woman, both 24, working behind the desk as they scrambled for cover, the video shows. A man who appears to be a a museum security guard runs frantically along the other side of the counter, pointing at the attacker and hurling objects at him.

The assailant stabbed the male worker in the collarbone behind the neck and the woman in the lower back and neck, police said. Both victims managed to escape and medics took them to Bellevue Hospital, where they’re expected to fully recover.

Cabana managed to run off and the NYPD on Sunday asked the public’s help tracking him down.

Police said he had his museum membership revoked on Friday because of two past disruptions and he flew into a rage Saturday when he discovered he wouldn’t be allowed in to see a movie.

Cops ask anyone with information about Cabana’s whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.