Video: OCPS leaders, teachers union work to hammer out contract as teacher shortage remains
OCPS leaders and the teachers union are working to hammer out a contract as the teacher shortage remains.
OCPS leaders and the teachers union are working to hammer out a contract as the teacher shortage remains.
The best CD rates are higher than they have been in over 20 years. Learn how to find the best deals and other details you should consider when choosing a CD.
Advanced manufacturing startup Orbital Composites is expanding its in-space servicing, assembly and manufacturing development work with three new Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contracts valued at more than $3 million combined. One contract, for the U.S. Space Force (USSF), is focused on developing a new type of antenna based on an emerging field called “quantum field theory,” that has promising applications for defense customers and in the energy sector. The second, also for the USSF, is looking at developing and printing low-cost CubeSats engineered to withstand harsh radiation environments, such as in geosynchronous orbit (GEO).
Accessory maker GuliKit has created a dock for Steam Deck, Nintendo switch ROG Ally and similar handheld devices that looks like a Super Nintendo. It should be available next month.
F1 returns from its summer break this weekend for round 14 of the 2023 world championship at the Dutch Grand Prix.
The 38-year-old model has spent over two decades working to change the industry.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s vision for a drive-in diner and movie theater is getting one step closer to becoming a reality.
Visual effects artists reveal the secret of translating the iconic video game's scariest zombies to the Emmy-nominated HBO series.
Shares of Better.com are getting hammered into the ground Thursday morning after the digital mortgage company completed its long-delayed SPAC merger and began to trade as a public company for the first time. Mortgage interest rates were lower, the housing market had not slowed so dramatically, and the company was coming off a year in which it claimed to have notched $500 million in profits.
You can mount up to an 12.4-inch tablet in your car and use it for GPS, entertainment and more. Grab one at 40% off.
Digital calipers are a valuable tool that everyone should have. They display measurements to their exact increments on a LCD digital screen.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie helps you finish Week 20 on a high note with his guide.
It's gentle enough to use daily.
Google has said it will increase how much information it provides about ads targeted at users in the European Union. It is also expanding data access to third party researchers studying systemic content risks in the region. The actions are among a number of steps it's announcing today which it says are aimed at complying with the bloc's Digital Services Act (DSA).
Here are the accessories we use and recommend to improve the ergonomics, connectivity and overall productivity of your MacBook.
Nightdive Studios, a company known for remaking and upgrading old video games for modern consoles such as Quake II, has announced remastered versions of Star Wars: Dark Forces and Turok 3 Shadow of Oblivion.
The average teacher can afford just 12% of homes for sale within 20 minutes of driving distance from their schools in 2023.
Meta is again facing allegations it’s not doing enough to prevent the spread of hate speech and violent content in Facebook ads.
Believed to be a long shot just days ago, the acquisition of Stanford, Cal and SMU is back on the table.
With Hollywood at a standstill, some of the biggest reality stars are calling for fundamental shift in the balance of power inside unscripted entertainment.
The two founders behind Tornado Cash, a cryptocurrency mixing service, have been charged by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, according to a statement on Wednesday. Roman Storm and Roman Semenov were officially charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to commit sanctions violations and conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business, according to a newly unsealed indictment. Storm was arrested in Washington on Wednesday but Semenov still remains at large, the SDNY stated.