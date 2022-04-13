Video: Officer, Black man struggle before shooting
Video shows a Michigan police officer struggling with a Black man over a Taser before fatally shooting him (April 13)
Coming off the blockbuster success of S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR, star Ram Charan is hardly sitting on his laurels. Releasing April 29 is action drama Acharya which he’s producing and starring in with his father, the prolific actor Chiranjeevi. He’s also currently shooting RC15 (working title), a political drama from 2.0 director S. Shankar, and has […]
Yahoo Finance columnist Kerry Hannon joins Yahoo Finance Live to share last-minute tips for the 2022 tax season.
Nia Long is known for being one of the beauties from the 1990s that is still as stunning as she was almost 30 years ago. Even though she is always recognized for being flawless, she said it reinforces the pressure for women in Hollywood to look young by any means necessary.
BENGALURU (Reuters) -Infosys Ltd on Wednesday joined the corporate boycott of Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, saying it would move its business out of the country and pursue alternate options. The move aligns India's No.2 software services firm with several global peers such as Oracle Corp and SAP SE and was disclosed alongside a strong earnings report. Speaking to media at its Bengaluru headquarters, Infosys said it expected annual revenue growth of 13% to 15% in constant-currency terms as it wins more contracts from global businesses expanding their digital presence.
The City Attorney's Office has shot down two claims totaling to more than $110,000 from Sen. Lena Taylor for water damage incurred at her property.
Daunte Wright’s mother says her son’s death has turned her into an activist. As reported by the Star Tribune, Monday […] The post Daunte Wright’s family seeks appeal of ex-officer’s two-year sentence, considers lawsuit appeared first on TheGrio.
Authorities in northwest Indiana have identified the remains of 23-year-old Ariana Taylor, who had been missing since early April.
DES MOINES, Iowa/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said for the first time on Tuesday that Russia's invasion of Ukraine amounts to genocide, a significant escalation of the president’s rhetoric. Biden used the term genocide in a speech at an ethanol plant in Iowa and later stood by the description as he prepared to board Air Force One. “Yes, I called it genocide because it has become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of being able to be Ukrainian and the evidence is mounting," Biden told reporters.
He was bringing one of their children back after a “weekend visit,” police said.
Toyota, the top-selling automaker in the U.S., is rolling out its first fully electric vehicle in eight years. The bZ4X, which will be sold globally, adds to the 38 electric vehicle models now on sale in the U.S., with more than 120 expected by 2025. While it doesn't have ground-breaking range or performance for an electric vehicle, the bZ4X is an important entry because it's from a trusted brand that will convince some buyers to make the switch from internal combustion engines, said Stephanie Brinley, principal analyst for S&P Global Mobility.
The coffin was made from pieces of a closet. Six-year-old Vlad watched as his mother was carried out of the shelter last month and to the yard of a nearby home. Now Russian forces have withdrawn from Bucha after a monthlong occupation, and Vlad’s father, Ivan Drahun, dropped to his knees at the foot of the grave.
Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics
Timeline of events leading up to the jailing of American Idol contestant Caleb Kennedy of Roebuck.
"The only hope for a justifiable grace must involve Smith voluntarily returning his award for best actor," Harry Lennix wrote in an op-ed.
Authorities confirmed a body found Wednesday morning in Northwest Indiana was that of missing Gary mom Ariana Taylor who was reported missing for over a week.
Spiking prices and a similar lack of houses haunt Canada's real estate market — but even worse than the US. Its bubbly nature is a warning to us all.
Odette Joassaint called 911 repeatedly, sounding agitated and incoherent, unable to explain why she was calling. It became horribly clear when Miami police officers arrived. “Come get them, I don’t want them anymore,” she told officers, according to a police report.
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. pleaded guilty Wednesday to forcibly kissing a worker at a New York nightclub in 2018, calling himself a “celebrity figure” who meant no harm. Gooding, 54, accused of violating three different women at various Manhattan night spots in 2018 and 2019, pleaded guilty to just one of the allegations.
Police are searching for a suspect accused of setting an elderly man on fire in Honolulu’s Chinatown on Tuesday morning. The attack, which was captured by a surveillance camera, occurred at the Chinatown Cultural Plaza in the 100 block of N. Beretania Street at around 8 a.m. Honolulu police are searching for a suspect who allegedly set an elderly man on fire in Chinatown on Tuesday morning.
L.A. gangs are sending out crews to prey on the mega-rich, targeting people leaving luxury boutiques, restaurants, and nightclubs, the LAPD said.