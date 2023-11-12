VIDEO: Officers chase stolen car full of teens through Gwinnett County

A new video shows how Duluth police chased down a group of teenagers accused of stealing a truck in late September.

It happened at around 3 a.m. on Sept. 30, after police caught a reportedly stolen truck turning out of a Duluth gas station and onto Buford Highway.

The chase ended after multiple other patrol cars joined the chase and stopped the car on the side of I-285.

Two teens surrendered but another one hopped the fence and made a run for it.

So officers ran across the road to chase him and found and arrested him a short time later.

Officers did not identify any of the teens.

It is unclear exactly when the teens stole this truck.

Police said the city’s real-time crime center coordinated the effort and helped them immediately spot the stolen car.

