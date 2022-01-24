VIDEO: Orthodox Jewish man punched in face in unprovoked Brooklyn street attack

A young Orthodox Jewish man was punched in the face in an unprovoked caught-on-video Brooklyn street attack cops describe as a possible hate crime.

The brazen assault happened near Troy Ave. and Carroll St. shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday.

The 21-year-old victim, dressed in Hasidic garments, was outside a yeshiva with a friend, according to COLlive.com.

Security camera footage shows the attacker dressed in just a T-shirt and jeans charge across the street and suddenly approaching the victim.

The enraged man appears to be yelling at the two men, then lunges at the victim and punches him in the face. The victim fled.

It was unclear what the attacker said before the assault, police said. The 21-year-old victim was struck in the nose and treated at the scene.

Cops released images of the attacker Monday and are asking the public’s help identifying him and tracking him down.

The attack is being investigated by the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.