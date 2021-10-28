VIDEO: Orthodox Jewish man shot in head with BB gun walking down Brooklyn street in possible hate crime

Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
·1 min read

An Orthodox Jewish man was struck in the head with a BB pellet in a caught-on-camera drive-by shooting being investigated as a hate crime, police said Thursday.

The 23-year-old victim was treated at New York-Presbyterian Hospital Brooklyn Methodist for a cut to the left side of his head.

Video shows the victim about to enter the crosswalk at Montgomery St. and Albany Ave. in Crown Heights when a dark-colored Hyundai Sonata with silver wheels slows down as the driver starts to turn 10:30 p.m. Oct. 11.

A second later, the victim can be seen clutching his face and stumbling to the sidewalk.

The gunman and two accomplices in the car with him are being sought.

No words were spoken but the shooting is being investigated by the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force because the victim was wearing traditional Orthodox garb.

The suspects, caught on surveillance video at another point walking down a street, all appear to be in their 20s. One was wearing a blue sweater and beige pants. Another wore black pants and yellow shoes while the third man wore a red hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

